Former Mid-Ohio Valley resident designs New York City waterfront park

By PAUL LaPANN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PHILADELPHIA — Trevor Lee, who formerly lived in the Mid-Ohio Valley, worked on the design of a large waterfront park in New York City and will lead a workshop on solar artwork next month in France. Lee, a landscape architect, is an associate and manager of visual communications at OLIN in Philadelphia.

He lived in Marietta and Parkersburg while growing up, and is the son of Fred Lee of Vienna and Judy Lavigne of Orlando, Fla. Lee is a member of the design team at OLIN working on an eco-friendly makeover of Tribeca’s Pier 26 in New York’s Hudson River Park. The park extends into the Hudson River with views of the Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center.

