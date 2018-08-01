Latest News:
By August 1, 2018 Read More →

Former Justice Ketchum faces wire fraud charge for use of W.Va. fuel card

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, left, and FBI agent Wes Quigley, right, announce a plea deal with former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Menis Ketchum.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Menis Ketchum, whose last day as a justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals was Friday, agreed to plead guilty in federal court Tuesday to one felony count of wire fraud for use of a state fuel card.

In the information document filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ketchum is cited for using state vehicles for two out-of-state golf outings to the Old Farm Golf Club in Bristol, Va., and using the state fuel card for gas for these personal trips.

The plea deal was announced in a press conference Tuesday at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse in Charleston by Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/08/former-justice-ketchum-faces-wire-fraud-charge-for-use-of-w-va-fuel-card/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.