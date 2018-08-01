Former Justice Ketchum faces wire fraud charge for use of W.Va. fuel card

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Menis Ketchum, whose last day as a justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals was Friday, agreed to plead guilty in federal court Tuesday to one felony count of wire fraud for use of a state fuel card.

In the information document filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ketchum is cited for using state vehicles for two out-of-state golf outings to the Old Farm Golf Club in Bristol, Va., and using the state fuel card for gas for these personal trips. The plea deal was announced in a press conference Tuesday at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse in Charleston by Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

