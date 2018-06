By EDDIE TRIZZINO

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After retiring with more than 30 years of education experience, John “Mike” Criado recently decided to enter the race for the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Criado, 70, who filed in January, will be running as a Democrat looking to get the nomination for the primary. He is running with the goal of fixing issues in the education system in the state.