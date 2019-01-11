Former colleagues remember West Virginia Delegate Roy Givens

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Former lawmakers say W.Va. 2 between Weirton and Follansbee might not be four-lanes today if it weren’t for the efforts of former Delegate Roy Givens, a “team player.”

Givens, D-Brooke, passed away this week at age of 89. He served three different stints in the West Virginia Legislature, totalling 24 years in the House of Delegates. Givens was first-elected in 1978 and served through 1990. He was again elected in 1994, and was a delegate until 2002. His third time in the House was from 2008 through 2012.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register