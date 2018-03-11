Following two years of impasses, WV Legislature passes 2018-19 budget bill early
2018-2019 budget at $4.38 billion
The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in 36 years, the Legislature passed the budget bill Saturday before the end of the 60-day regular session, avoiding the traditional extended session to complete work on the state spending plan.
“This is a momentous moment here,” Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said shortly before the Senate concurred in House amendments and passed the bill (Senate Bill 156) 34-0, sending it to the governor.
According to legislative records, the last time the Legislature passed the budget bill prior to the end of the regular session was 1982, when final passage of the budget bill occurred on March 4, the 51st day of the regular session.
