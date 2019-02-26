Following teachers, college students, faculty rally against campus carry in West Virginia
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A week after striking West Virginia teachers packed the Capitol to protest passage of the omnibus education bill — legislation that died Feb. 19 in the House on a procedural vote — faculty and staff from state colleges began gathering at the Capitol on Monday to oppose campus carry legislation pending in the House of Delegates.
“There are a lot of folks with concerns — people who are most directly affected by this don’t want it, by and large, and didn’t ask for it,” West Virginia University associate professor Tom Sura said Monday.
He was one of several faculty members and students from WVU, Marshall University and other state colleges who converged on the Capitol to meet with legislators and voice their concern about House Bill 2519, which appears headed for passage in the House on Wednesday.
