Flags in West Virginia at half-staff as state mourns death of State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This weekend United States and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities are half-staff in honor and remembrance of Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police.

Maynard was killed Friday in an on-duty shooting incident in Mingo County, according state new releases.

The flags are to remain at half-staff through the day of services celebrating Maynard’s life.

West Virginia State Police said Maynard was shot as troopers responded to a shooting reported in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County. Once on scene, the officers were met with gunfire, according to the WVSP release. Maynard, who was fatally wounded, was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital.

Following the shooting, a shelter-in-place order was in effect for residents of Beech Creek. That remained in place until approximately 11 p.m., which a suspect was taken into customer. The Mingo County Board of Education postponed Friday’s high school commencement ceremony until Saturday.

Timothy Kennedy

Police reported later Friday that the suspect in the case, Timothy Kennedy, had been apprehended and is in custody in the Matewan area of Mingo County.

Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement Friday:

“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan.

“Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all. I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, issued the following statement Saturday on behalf of the State Senate:

“This morning, we join with West Virginians across the state as we mourn the tragic death of West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard.

As a young officer with our State Police in the Eastern Panhandle, Sgt. Maynard was recognized with a Lifesaving Award for his actions in the line of duty. He continued to exemplify the qualities of compassion, bravery, and service throughout his career. His ultimate sacrifice in his service to his community and to our citizens will not be forgotten.The Senate joins with Governor Justice and our fellow West Virginians across the state in praying for Sgt. Maynard’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. We pray for the safety and protection of all of West Virginia’s first responders, and thank each of you for your service to your communities and the State of West Virginia.”

The flags are to remain at half-staff through the day of services celebrating his life. Additional details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.

