By Mike Tony, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal regulators have signed off on an agreement for a transfer in ownership of a Pleasants County coal-fired power plant.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday approved a transfer of the Pleasants Power Station from an affiliate of Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management to an affiliate of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC.

The Omnis affiliate, Quantum Pleasants LLC, intends to bring the plant out of its current “mothballed,” or inactive, state and start work to build a hydrogen production facility. That transition includes converting the plant’s coal-fired boilers to hydrogen, according to the parties’ June 8 request for FERC approval of the transfer.

Quantum Pleasants was registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office effective June 5 as a utilities business based near Morgantown and managed by Omnis Chief Financial Officer Randall Smith. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/ferc-approves-pleasants-power-station-ownership-transfer-agreement/article_68944248-8f41-5a8d-a91c-28cdb2e48ac5.html?utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1690450223&utm_medium=email&utm_content=read%20more