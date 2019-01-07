Federal workers to hold rally in downtown Parkersburg Thursday

By BRETT DUNLAP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Chapter 190 will hold a public rally on Thursday from noon-1 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in downtown Parkersburg.

Eric Engle, local NTEU member and event organizer, said their national chapter was going to be holding a rally at the same time at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Engle thought they could do something locally since the local offices of the Bureau of Fiscal Services has a large presence in the area and employs many people.

“We want to call for an end to the shutdown,” Engle said.

