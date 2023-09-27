Federal leaders call on Gov. Justice to end funding disparity between WVU, WVSU

By Roger Adkins [email protected]

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal officials are asking Gov. Jim Justice to address the funding disparity between West Virginia’s two land-grant institutions.

The call to action came in a recent letter to Justice from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack, who sent similar correspondence to governors in 15 other states.

In the letter, dated Sept. 18, the federal officials emphasized the importance of equitable funding for historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions.

According to the letter, West Virginia State University, as the state’s 1890 land-grant institution, has been historically underfunded, compared to West Virginia University, the original Morrill Act of 1862 land-grant institution. The letter highlighted that this funding gap has persisted for decades, resulting in a significant financial disadvantage for WVSU. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/federal-leaders-call-on-justice-to-end-funding-disparity-between-wvu-wvsu/article_5414a2c5-a357-5db7-8bc7-9ac33562a29c.html