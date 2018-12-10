Latest News:
Feast of the Seven Fishes feeds Fairmont with traditional Italian food

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Jonathan, from left, Thaddeus and Natalie Tennant organize their Christmas sweets under their tent at the Feast of the Seven Fishes Saturday.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eddie Trizzino)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  – More than 10 years ago, Rose Mary Brunett Tennant sold some of her cookies and sweets at the first Fairmont community Feast of the Seven Fishes.

On Saturday, her children and grandchildren went to the feast and served sweets inspired by her recipes; a family carrying on her legacy at the celebration of Italian heritage.

“Our mom was one of the first to be a vendor here selling pita piatas,” Natalie Tennant, Rose Mary’s daughter, said. “We’re kind of carrying on selling cookies and sweets.”

