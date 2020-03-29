Fayette County, W.Va., Board of Education seeking input on qualities for next superintendent of schools

Release from West Virginia School Board Association:

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The Fayette County Board of Education wants to hear from Fayette County citizens, school employees, students, business leaders and others about what leadership attributes the incoming county superintendent should have so he or she will be best able to work effectively with various Fayette County constituencies to advance public education in the county, building on the leadership of past county superintendents.

The county superintendent assumes office July 1. The incoming county superintendent succeeds Terry George, who is retiring as county superintendent after serving for the last five years. Email your response to info@wvsba.org.

The West Virginia School Board Association is conducting the Fayette County Board of Education superintendent search. Deadlines to submit comments is Monday, April 13, 2020.

For questions or comments, please contact Howard O’Cull, West Virginia School Board Association Executive Director – 304-346-0571.