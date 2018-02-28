Fayette community members take school bus routes in efforts to deliver meals to students

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Dozens of teachers, service personnel and community volunteers stood together Tuesday as they packed school buses full of food to be delivered to communities throughout Fayette County on the fourth day of a statewide walkout within the school system.

“The moment we heard about a teacher strike, we quickly realized it was important to gather food for the kids,” Cindy Chamberlin said, “and from that thought, things quickly began to snowball from there.”

Chamberlin, a physical therapist in Clay County Schools whose husband is in the Fayette County school system, said disaster relief has always been something she has a had a passion for, and once her friends who work with the Nolachucky Baptist Association told her they had were getting extra pallets from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), she saw an opportunity and didn’t hesitate to take it.

The food from FEMA was shipped to both Texas and Florida after the fall after hurricanes swept through, and Chamberlin said the food was going to be destroyed because no one wanted it.

Chamberlin explained their small community was able to raise $480 within 24 hours to cover shipping costs to get the food shipped to Tennessee, where volunteers went to pick it up.

