Familiar names surge during first day of filing for 2020 election in West Virginia
By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va — Three West Virginia Supreme Court hopefuls, a couple of Republican challengers to Gov. Jim Justice and a former statewide officeholder looking to regain her seat were among those who officially filed to be on the 2020 ballot on Monday, the first day for candidates to do so.
Former state senator Richard Ojeda, who gave up his legislative seat for a failed bid for Congress and then announced a presidential bid that didn’t gain any traction, filed to run for the seat held by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Ojeda was joined by Paula Jean Swearengin, who lost a Democratic primary race to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2018.
Statewide candidates could file at the Secretary of State’s Office at the state Capitol or at the office’s business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. Most local candidates can file at their county clerk’s office. …
