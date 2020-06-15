Fairness West Virginia issues statement on Title VII decision from the Supreme Court of the United States

Release from Fairness West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider released the following statement concerning the Title VII decision from the Supreme Court of the United States:

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled this morning that employers who fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity are in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. This is a huge win for LGBTQ people who have fought for decades to achieve equal dignity and protection under the law.

This decision means that, all across the United States, employers cannot fire or refuse to hire someone because of who they are or who they love. This decision was about real people. It’s about hardworking West Virginians just trying to earn a living to support themselves and the ones they love. It’s a fight to ensure we’re evaluated by employers based on our performance and the skills we bring to the job — nothing more, nothing less.

Honest people should be able to make an honest living, and the Supreme Court recognized that existing federal law requires that.

But our work is not over. Our country still has so much work left to do to dismantle systems of oppression against our community. This decision doesn’t address discrimination in housing or public spaces. Now that the highest court in the land ruled in support of nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people, state lawmakers right here in West Virginia need to do the same and pass the Fairness Act. Our fight is far from over.

