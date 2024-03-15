By Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — What started as a lunch conversation in June 2022 is now a new Fairmont State University program that aims to change the lives of West Virginia youth who live in foster care.

Fairmont State Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dianna Phillips and University President Mike Davis joined Gov. Jim Justice Thursday in Charleston for a press conference to announce the creation of Middle College. Fairmont State officials will now launch a campaign to recruit West Virginia youth age 16 and older who are in foster care or have been in foster care from all over the Mountain State to enter Middle College, which is similar to a dual-enrollment program. Also joining in the event was KVC West Virginia President Brent Lemon, who first discussed the concept with Phillips two years ago.

“The goal is to have 50 eleventh graders enroll in the first cohort this fall,” Phillips said. “We’re going to have sort of a bridge program for them in the summer prior to the start of fall semester to kick things off.”

Phillips said the Middle College team will “cast a wide net” across West Virginia to meet with foster care officials, guidance counselors, Child Protective or Youth Services workers to seek referrals to offer the program to youth.

“This is a heavy lift,” she said.

Students will live on the Fairmont State campus in a dedicated residence hall and have access to what are called wrap-around services provided by KVC staff — various resources to help them be successful from tutors to mental health professionals while living the time-honored American college experience.

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/fairmont-state-university-creates-middle-college-to-uplift-state-s-foster-care-youth/article_98ad1dd6-e22f-11ee-a143-bf987f67473d.html