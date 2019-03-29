Fairmont native Kasha Patel to headline Fifth Annual West Virginia Comedy Festival in Buckhannon

By ERIC CRAVEY

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT – Kasha Patel pauses and starts to ponder when she’s asked whether she’s shy or not.

Could it be because she was the youngest of four and had to fight to be heard?

“Perhaps it is familial. I have three older brothers. They’re the loud ones. Maybe I didn’t have time until I left the house to have a voice,” said Patel, who describes herself as “born and raised in Fairmont.”

Now, her multifaceted career has progressed to a point she stands in front of audiences at TEDx events and hosts a TV show she shoots about science around the country in cities, such as Charleston, S.C., San Francisco and Orlando, Florida.

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian