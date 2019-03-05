Latest News:
Facebook to build broadband network across West Virginia

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice Monday announce a major broadband expansion project by Facebook in West Virginia.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — West Virginia received a like from Facebook Monday as it announced a substantial effort to expand broadband access across the state.

Representatives from Facebook joined Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at a press conference Monday morning in the Governor’s Reception Room.

“It’s going to be probably without question the biggest initiative we’ve had in this state forever,” Justice said.

