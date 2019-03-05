Facebook to build broadband network across West Virginia
By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia received a like from Facebook Monday as it announced a substantial effort to expand broadband access across the state.
Representatives from Facebook joined Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at a press conference Monday morning in the Governor’s Reception Room.
“It’s going to be probably without question the biggest initiative we’ve had in this state forever,” Justice said.
