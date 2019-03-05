Facebook to build broadband network across West Virginia

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia received a like from Facebook Monday as it announced a substantial effort to expand broadband access across the state.

Representatives from Facebook joined Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at a press conference Monday morning in the Governor’s Reception Room. “It’s going to be probably without question the biggest initiative we’ve had in this state forever,” Justice said.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel