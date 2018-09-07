Entrepreneur Center opens at WVU-Parkersburg

By MADELINE MURPHY

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Entrepreneur Center, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley, hosted its grand opening on Thursday evening in the Workforce and Economic Development Building on campus.

Chad Crumbaker, West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s vice president for Academic Affairs, opened the ceremony welcoming those who were there in support and had helped to make the Entrepreneur Center possible.

According to Crumbaker, the Entrepreneur Center , funded by the Ross Foundation and the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia, was designed to help encourage or inspire the community to be innovative.

