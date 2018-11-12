Embattled West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry resigns

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Days before lawmakers were scheduled to hold another special session to draw up a new article of impeachment, Justice Allen Loughry saved them the trouble and has resigned.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Loughry’s resignation Saturday evening, a day after he called a special session for Tuesday to start a new impeachment process against the former chief justice. “I hereby resign my position as a justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia at the close of business on November 12, 2018,” Loughry wrote in his one-sentence resignation letter.

