Latest News:
By November 12, 2018 Read More →

Embattled West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry resigns

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Justice Allen Loughry, left, and attorney John Carr.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Days before lawmakers were scheduled to hold another special session to draw up a new article of impeachment, Justice Allen Loughry saved them the trouble and has resigned.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Loughry’s resignation Saturday evening, a day after he called a special session for Tuesday to start a new impeachment process against the former chief justice.

“I hereby resign my position as a justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia at the close of business on November 12, 2018,” Loughry wrote in his one-sentence resignation letter.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.