Elkins area therapy dogs making impact in community

By BAYLI RHODES

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Animals from Therapy Dogs International are making a positive effect on individuals in the community.

The Elkins area features six therapy dogs from TDI,who visit nursing homes, schools, hospitals, libraries and other establishments in the local area to provide comfort and support to those in need.

“The dogs really give comfort,” commented Robin Mams, a TDI-certified dog trainer. “We went to the library and they (the dogs) sit while children study.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain