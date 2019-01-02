Elkins area therapy dogs making impact in community
By BAYLI RHODES
The Inter-Mountain
ELKINS, W.Va. — Animals from Therapy Dogs International are making a positive effect on individuals in the community.
The Elkins area features six therapy dogs from TDI,who visit nursing homes, schools, hospitals, libraries and other establishments in the local area to provide comfort and support to those in need.
“The dogs really give comfort,” commented Robin Mams, a TDI-certified dog trainer. “We went to the library and they (the dogs) sit while children study.”
