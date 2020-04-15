Election Update: One month left to apply to be a delegate to the Democratic National Convention

Release from the West Virginia Democratic Party:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is one month left to apply to be a delegate to the Democrat National Convention.

“We know these are unforeseen times and we hope you and your loved ones are safe and well. A lot is changing for everyone and while some things are still uncertain, we do not want you to miss your opportunity to run to be a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention,” said a WVSDEC representative.

Applications to run for PLEO, District-Level, At-Large, and Alternates are all due on May 14, 2020 to the West Virginia Democratic Party/WVSDEC.

Applications can be found at the following links:

The At-Large, District-Level, & Alternate Application may be found here: https://wvdemocrats.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/National-Convention-Delegate-Candidate-District_At-Large-2020.pdf

The PLEO Application may be found here: https://wvdemocrats.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/National-Convention-Delegate-Candidate-PLEO-2020.pdf

You may return your forms via email at Convention2020@wvdemocrats.com or via mail to P.O Box: WVDP, P.O. Box 11926, Charleston, WV 25339