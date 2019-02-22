Effort to restore funds to West Virginia horse, greyhound racing industry approaches finish line

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An effort to restore $11 million annually to the purse funds for horse and greyhound racing at state casinos is up for passage in the House of Delegates today after a lengthy amendment debate Thursday.

Senate Bill 13 would require the West Virginia Racing Commission to deposit $11 million from the excess lottery fund to be used for regular purse distribution at racetracks that offer horse and greyhound racing starting July 1, 2019. The money itself is generated by the state’s four racetracks — Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes, Mountaineer Park in Cumberland and Wheeling Island Casino — and deposited in the excess lottery fund.

