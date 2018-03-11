Education roundup: What passed in WV Legislature and what didn’t
By Ryan Quinn
The Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following pushback against them, including from public school employees who flooded the state Capitol during the nine-school-day-long strike, several education-related bills like ones affecting union dues failed to survive this year’s regular legislative session, which ended Saturday.
Also dying was a bill, pushed early in the session by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, to make in-state community and technical colleges tuition free.
The House of Delegates never took it up, and Republican Senate leaders proposed cutting the free tuition plan to help fund school and state employee raises, instead of relying on Justice’s raising of revenue estimates by $58 million.
