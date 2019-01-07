Education officials, teachers unions prepare for West Virginia legislative session

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Education is sure to be a topic of great interest for lawmakers during the 60-day legislative session starting Wednesday.

Members of the press heard from the Department of Education and the state’s two teachers unions during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center in Charleston Friday.

Steve Paine, the state superintendent of schools, told attendees that he is working with Gov. Jim Justice on education initiatives to present to the Legislature. Some of these include efforts to improve math scores among state students.