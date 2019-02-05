Education bill faces perilous trajectory in West Virginia House
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a slog through the West Virginia Senate, a sweeping education reform package is likely to face stiff, if not fatal, resistance in the House of Delegates.
House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said the entire 41-person caucus opposes the bill in its current form. Likewise, seven Republicans (six on the House Education Committee) stated their opposition to the bill — in part or in totality — after the Senate passed it Monday.
This comes on top of Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s stated intent to veto the billin its current form.
