Latest News:
By February 5, 2019 Read More →

Education bill faces perilous trajectory in West Virginia House

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a slog through the West Virginia Senate, a sweeping education reform package is likely to face stiff, if not fatal, resistance in the House of Delegates.

House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said the entire 41-person caucus opposes the bill in its current form. Likewise, seven Republicans (six on the House Education Committee) stated their opposition to the bill — in part or in totality — after the Senate passed it Monday.

This comes on top of Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s stated intent to veto the billin its current form.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.