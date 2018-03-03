Editorial: WV Teachers standing for what they believe

From The Braxton Citizens’ News:

By Ed Given

Editor

More on the teachers’ strike…

As expected, I received mixed reviews on my thoughts expressed last week. The reception was pretty evenly split. Most that had other ideas were civil for the most part in their reply’s and I appreciate that. …

… With that said, I do understand the frustration and public workers feeling they have no alternative. It is unfortunate that we don’t have a better idea of how to achieve this particular goal. I put that blame solely on the backs of the legislative leadership. Even if there is good reason that they can’t give teachers what they want and deserve, there is no excuse for the way they have been treated.

In spite of what some of those elected officials in Charleston may think, there is only one God and it’s not them, not even for 60 days.

