Editorial: WV Education, alone, could use a task force, too

We are not sure as of this writing where legislation regarding teacher pay and benefits will end up at day’s end. A bill that would provide a 5 percent pay raise is currently parked in a Senate committee.

Likewise, we don’t know what to make of a late revenue adjustment by Gov. Jim Justice – on the spur of the moment – that was able to cover the $58 million dollar price tag of that proposed pay raise. It does look suspect, governor.

But if the political theater in Charleston this past week only allows all to fall back into routines of old when the curtains close, then we are missing the message in the narrative arc, here.

Yes, teachers need a pay raise. Yes, they need a reliable source of funding for their health insurance. But education is at stake in the Mountain State – and by most charts, it is on life support. What have we heard of that this past week? Crickets. …

