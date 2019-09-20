Editorial: W.Va. Senate President Carmichael correct on greyhound racing

From the Charleston Gazette-Mail:

We disagree with West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on many things. But his recent op-ed through the West Virginia Press Association proposing an end to the $13 million to $15 million annual subsidy for greyhound racing is dead on. In fact, the entire sport should be phased out in the state.

In all likelihood, ending the subsidy would effectively kill the sport anyway.

Some state legislators, cash strapped as West Virginia has been over the past several years, have actually been trying to do this for a while. The effort didn’t make much headway under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, whose family has ties to the dog racing industry. More recent efforts have been quashed by Gov. Jim Justice, who has claimed ending the subsidy for dog racing purses would cost jobs and lead to fewer people coming to the state to spend money. …

