Editorial: Marcellus shale drilling benefits more than big companies, gas owners in West Virginia

From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:

While various delays have impeded efforts to expand Marcellus drilling in West Virginia and other nearby states, recent studies indicate the natural gas business remains good for many residents of the Mountain State.

The Natural Gas Savings to End-Users: 2008-2018, A Technical Briefing Paper, is a new economic analysis that was recently released by Shale Crescent USA (SCUSA) and the Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Education Program.

It studied the savings enjoyed by the end users of natural gas, such as households, businesses, manufacturers and power generators.

The study shows that users collectively saved $1.1 trillion since 2008. It also showed that these savings were directly attributed to the increase in natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. As much as 85% of all new growth in United States was attributed to the region, NCWV Media’s Conor Griffith reported recently. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/opinion/editorials/marcellus-shale-drilling-benefits-more-than-big-companies-gas-owners/article_c72e6dca-41bb-5d61-9c13-025677791ecb.html