Editorial: Let the sun shine on local leaders

As we near the end of this year’s Sunshine Week, communities across the country are continuing to rely on their local newspaper to ensure public officials are not doing business in the dark. This is becoming an increasingly difficult task, though, due to the challenges facing the local news industry and also a willingness among many public officials to do their work in private.

This Sunshine Week, as with every other week of the year, we at The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register pledge to do our best to ensure you and your neighbors are fully informed as to how your tax dollars are being spent, and how decisions made by local elected leaders impact you.

Community support of newspapers such as ours has never been more important. Your support lends power to our efforts to shine a light on what public officials are doing with your money — particularly when those same officials wish, at times, to keep their actions hidden.

Your local newspaper needs your support. No other news outlet has, for generations, worked to inform you not just of the happenings in your community, but also how officials are handling the public’s business. We attend community meetings, file Freedom of Information Act requests and do the digging that adds context to public actions. Those of us doing this work understand its importance. But we’re fighting a battle every day. As the political climate has made it easier for politicians to pretend reporters are working against your best interests, those elected and other public officials have convinced themselves the public will no longer demand transparency and accountability. Nothing could be further from the truth.

