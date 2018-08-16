Editorial: ‘Fake news’ label incorrect

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

It was less than a month into his term when President Donald Trump ramped up his “fake news” battle with several big national media outlets, referring to them at that time as the “enemy of the people.” The rhetoric continues 18 months later as the term “fake news” now permeates all aspects of our national dialogue, becoming a catch-all phrase used by many to dismiss news reports that are truthful and accurate but with which some people do not agree.

Mr. President, it’s time for the “fake news” talk to end. Using a broad brush to paint all members of the media as “fake news” — from national publications and broadcast outlets to community daily and weekly newspapers — is not only untruthful, it’s harmful to our democracy now and in the future. Here at The Intelligencer, we take our mission to accurately report the news and serve our communities through steady, consistent leadership more seriously than ever. That’s a mission we’ve held firm to since our founding on Aug. 24, 1852. Our masthead proclaims daily our determination to stand against “predatory interests which would violate civil rights.”

