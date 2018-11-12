Eastern Panhandle officials tour plant that will turn solid waste into fuel

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Turning trash into money is no longer a pipe dream.

Entsorga West Virginia will start turning tons of solid waste into usable fuel beginning the first quarter of next year, executives said.

On a cold and rainy Friday morning, 12 Eastern Panhandle officials, dressed in hard hats and boots, got a bird’s eye view of the Entsorga West Virginia waste-to-solid fuel plant under construction on Grapevine Road.