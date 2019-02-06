Eastern Panhandle Del. Espinosa foresees careful examination, and seeks ample input, on WV education bill

By MICHAEL NEARY

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As the education omnibus bill settles into the West Virginia House of Delegates, Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, projects that it will receive careful, and thorough, examination.

Espinosa said that as majority whip he wants deliberate consideration of Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill just passed by the Senate and about to be taken up by the House.

“A big part of my role has been to provide information to our committee chairs about what our members’ thoughts are on various provisions of the bill,” he said.

