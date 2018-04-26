Early vote totals show 6,892 West Virginians have visited the polls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner has release the following update relating to early voting in West Virginia.

A total of 6,892 West Virginians had cast their ballot as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 26. Of that total, 3,758 were Democrat; 2,101 were Republican; and 1,008 had no party affiliation. The Mountain Party had one person vote early as of April 26.

To review the county-by-county update online, CLICK HERE

The vote totals included in this report are not official and only include those early vote totals and absentee vote totals reported by each county and entered into the State Voter Registration System (SVRS). Some counties use other methods to track early and absentee voting.

Secretary Warner said he is very pleased with the implementation of the new Voter Identification Law in West Virginia. The new statute went into effect on Jan 1. The May 8 Primary Election the first major statewide election to comply with the new law.

“With nearly 7,000 citizens voting early on the first day of Primary Election, our office has not been made aware of a single issue or concern regarding voter identification at the polls,” Warner said.

The Secretary credits a close working relationship with the county clerks and the coordinated public education campaign about voter identification for the success on day one of early voting.

Early voting for the May 8 Primary Election began on Wednesday, April 25th, and will continue until Saturday, May 5. Early voting is not offered on Sunday’s

Registered voters are permitted to vote early. All 55 county clerks are offering early voting. Voters are encouraged to contact their county clerk for more information on early voting polling locations. Some counties offer satellite voting locations other than in the courthouse.

Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report election fraud immediately. If you “See Something – Say Something!” by calling 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

See the early voting chart here: <https://sos.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8f557e1c6ac0b5aa70dfd4c00&id=f7c1852dda&e=5065febcbd>.