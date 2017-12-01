DuPont named as defendant in lawsuit over IEI Plastics fire in Parkersburg, WV

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — DuPont has been named as one of the defendants in the fourth class-action lawsuit filed over the Oct. 21-29 fire at the Intercontinental Export-Import Plastics warehouse on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg.

Filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston, the suit lists five area residents and two local companies as plaintiffs and names IEI and related companies Sirnaik LLC, Surnaik Holdings of WV LLC, Polymer Alliance Services LLC and Green Sustainable Solutions LLC as defendants, along with DuPont.

