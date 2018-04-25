Drug Take Back events scheduled for Saturday

By EVAN BEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — That prescription you got filled then never finished doesn’t have to take up space in your medicine cabinet anymore — or pose a potential health and safety risk.

In an effort to keep unused medication from finding its way into the possession of curious children and pets, experimenting teens or experienced drug abusers, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency is once again sponsoring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. There are 14 locations between Wood and Washington counties alone, and a number in surrounding counties as well, offering the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You prevent the possibility of a kid getting ahold of it or a drug addict getting ahold of it,” said Sgt. R.E. Richardson, with the Parkersburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police.