Drug company: Bankruptcy ‘is an option’

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As cities and states across the nation grapple with the opioid epidemic and point the finger at the drug manufacturing and distribution industries, Purdue Pharma says bankruptcy is an “option,” The Washington Post reports.

The city of Huntington and Cabell County have filed two of more than 1,600 lawsuits filed against opioid pill manufacturers and distributors, alleging the groups breached their duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates coming into the area over the past several years — a duty the lawsuits claim companies had under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

The failure fueled the addiction crisis, causing death and destruction in its wake, they claim.

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch