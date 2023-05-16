‘Dogfight’ already happening in West Virginia U.S. Senate race

By JOSELYN KING, [email protected]

WHEELING — The political dogfight has already started for the 2024 Republican nomination to a U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia.

The barking has already begun in the race between Gov. Jim Justice, often accompanied by his English bulldog Babydog, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney for the GOP nomination for Senate in 2024.

The contest will be among the most watched across the nation as Republicans, hoping to gain the majority in the Senate, see West Virginia where they can gain a seat that has been in Democratic hands between Sen. Joe Manchin, former Sen. Carte Goodwin and the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd since 1959.

Mooney’s campaign released this statement following Justice’s announcement for Senate: “Jim Justice gave a low-energy announcement of his U.S. Senate candidacy so boring he had to beg Babydog to stay awake. Since Jim Justice’s lips were moving, he was lying.”

Justice told The Intelligencer during a recent stop in Wheeling that catcalls won’t bother him.

“I’m a competitor. To be perfectly clear and honest, I’m not the least bit concerned about the mean-spirited (campaigning),” Justice said. “I’m probably not going to go there myself. But at the end of the day, this world of politics has gotten crazy now. That’s all there is to it. You just have to ask yourself one question: are we worth it? And we are. So whatever the crap may be, we’re worth it. And that’s what we’re going to do.”…

