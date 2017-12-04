Division of Highways worker dies amid fire at Webster headquarters
Staff report
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHERRY FALLS, W.Va. — A Division of Highways employee died of smoke inhalation in Cherry Falls after a fire started at the agency’s Webster County headquarters on Monday morning.
She said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire, and that more information is expected on Monday afternoon.
“Along with dealing with this tragic loss, District 7 staff are trying to address keeping our operations up and running in Webster County,” Jones wrote.
