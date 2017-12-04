Division of Highways worker dies amid fire at Webster headquarters

Staff report

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHERRY FALLS, W.Va. — A Division of Highways employee died of smoke inhalation in Cherry Falls after a fire started at the agency’s Webster County headquarters on Monday morning.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, joined the DOH in October, according to an email from Carrie Jones, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation.

She said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire, and that more information is expected on Monday afternoon.

“Along with dealing with this tragic loss, District 7 staff are trying to address keeping our operations up and running in Webster County,” Jones wrote.

