Director of CDC to visit West Virginia today

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield will visit Huntington today to discuss the opioid epidemic and the local response in combating it while speaking at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Regional Health Summit.

Redfield will also tour Lily’s Place, the nation’s first purpose-built neonatal abstinence syndrome treatment facility, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.

“A national crisis like the opioid epidemic requires a national response, and West Virginia and Appalachia have been hit particularly hard by this crisis,” Jenkins said in a statement Friday. “CDC director Redfield will have a chance to speak with state and local leaders about how we can work together to combat this national crisis.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/director-of-cdc-to-visit-huntington-on-monday/article_7a267688-27d1-5e50-9591-9347228bf409.html

