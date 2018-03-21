‘The devil is in the details’ Monroe judge reverses decision; lifts tree-sitter injunction in MVP pipeline case

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

UNION, W.Va. — A week after signaling he would grant an injunction against tree-sitter protestors located near the summit of Peters Mountain, Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons reversed that decision Tuesday.

At the close of the first hearing on March 13, Irons gave Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) attorneys time to file a document central to their case.

Although MVP attorneys were able to produce the correct “Notice to Proceed” order for West Virginia, a question arose about whether the protestors are located inside of MVP’s right of way or inside a portion of land inside pipeline mile markers 196.29 and 196.39 which is dedicated as a no-cut zone due to the presence of the Appalachian Trail.

