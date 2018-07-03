Latest News:
Despite stumbles, West Virginia finishes 2017-18 budget year with 1 percent surplus

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice listens to adviser Bray Cary Monday during a news conference at the Capitol. Justice announced the state had wrapped up the fiscal year with a $20.2 million surplus.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even though June 2018 revenue collections of $419.51 million fell short of June 2017 collections by $45.6 million, they were sufficient to allow the state to wrap up the 2017-18 budget year with a $20.2 million surplus, figures from the state Budget Office show.

Overall tax collections of $4.245 billion for the 2017-18 budget year exceeded projections by less than 1 percent, but were up $76.75 million over 2016-17, when the state missed budget estimates by $11 million.

State Department of Revenue officials were not available for comment on the revenue figures Monday afternoon.

