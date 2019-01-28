Democrats voice frustration over education bill in West Virginia Senate

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democrats Saturday were critical of the Republican-backed education bill that was passed Friday night by the state Senate Education Committee.

They were displeased, among other things, with how the bill originated in committee rather than introduction on the Senate floor, a process they said led to several versions of the legislation and confusion.

“I can’t begin to tell you how frustrated I am by what happened this week,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, in a statement released Saturday by the Senate Democratic minority caucus. “We received five versions of a complicated, 140-page bill in just over 24 hours and then were told to vote on it. No transparency. No give and take. No room for collaboration.”