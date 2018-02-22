Democrats slam Gov. Justice statement on West Virginia teachers

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Democratic Party called the governor’s statement Tuesday about teachers “ridiculous” and it “continued his pattern of telling tall tales.”

The releases by Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Party Chairman Belinda Biafore precede the anticipated statewide walkout by teachers and employees today and Friday in protest that their raises were not enough and over issues with the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Protests were staged during sessions of the Legislature and a massive rally was held on Saturday in Charleston when the two-day work stoppage was announced.

Justice pointed to comments made a year ago by leaders of the American Federation of Teachers in West Virginia and the West Virginia Education Association, who the governor said were supportive of his proposal for a 2 percent raise for teachers.