Democrat, Republican voter totals nearly even in W.Va.

Overall number of W.Va. voters down

WHEELING, W.Va. — Democratic numbers are decreasing while Republican numbers have increased in West Virginia as the 2020 election year begins, although the overall number of registered voters in the state is down.

The state has 32,393 fewer registered Democrats than it did one year ago, and has lost 83,119 Democrat voters since the 2016 presidential election, according to numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The same figures, meanwhile, also show an uptick in the number of Republican registrations during the same time period in West Virginia. GOP registrations jumped by 5,540 between December 2018 and December 2019, and have increased by 13,325 since the election of President Donald Trump in November 2016.

The rate of non-party registrations has largely remained steady. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2020/01/dem-gop-voters-nearly-even-in-w-va/