‘Deliver awesome’: Intuit Mission Hope program successful in other cities

By EMILY RICE and CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A California-based information technology company is locating a “prosperity hub” in downtown Bluefield, bringing 200 to 500 jobs and, officials say, creating a “game changer” for the city.

Intuit, Inc. made the announcement Friday at the Clover Club on Commerce Street, presenting an overview of the planned investment into Bluefield, jobs it plans to bring and a future vision for building the prosperity hub.

Founded in 1983, Intuit produces TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program QuickBooks, Mint, professional tax solutions ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, and multiple payroll product

