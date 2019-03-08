Delegates pass compromise budget between West Virginia House, Senate

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a potential deal that could mean no extended session, the House of Delegates passed an amendment to its budget proposal that bridges the differences with the state Senate.

The House amended House Bill 2020, the budget submitted by Gov. Jim Justice in January, during a Thursday evening floor session. The amended version of HB 2020 passed 95-5. The amendment, billed as a compromise between the House and the Senate, would set the general revenue budget for fiscal year 2020 at $4.636 billion, which is $23 million less than the budget passed by the Senate Tuesday and $26 million less than the budget passed by the House Saturday. The House estimates $4.676 billion would be available in general revenue for appropriations.

