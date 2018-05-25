Delegate Shawn Fluharty: Integrity fee is a long shot

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The American Gaming Association is supporting efforts to “strengthen game integrity” following last week’s Supreme Court decision to strike down federal bans on sports betting.

But West Virginia lawmakers remain opposed to any “integrity fees” being placed on wagering to benefit the efforts of professional sports leagues, according to Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio.

This week the AGA sent members of Congress a letter outlining their priorities pertaining to sports betting. One of these is to “strengthen game integrity,” and support the technology needed to a national date repository to properly monitor the wagering of sporting events.