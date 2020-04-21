Death in Mud Lick: Is it on your reading list West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — For West Virginians obeying the stay-at-home restrictions during the Coronavirus crisis, there is bright spot: You have time to read ‘Death in Mud Lick’ by Charleston resident Eric Eyre.

The @nytimesbooks editors put Death in Mud Lick on its list of “12 New Books We Recommend.”

Order or Learn more about the book and Eyre at https://www.ericeyrebook.com/

Eyre is the investigative reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for his work on opioid abuse in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail. Eyre’s work has won other several national awards, including Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) Medal, Fred M. Hechinger Grand Prize in Education Reporting from Education Writers Association, National Headliners Award, Society of American Business Editors and Writers award, Gerald Loeb Award for business writing, and an Association of Health Care Journalists award. He also was the recipient of a Kaiser Family Foundation fellowship.

His investigative stories have mostly spotlighted issues in rural West Virginia communities. Eyre graduated from Loyola University of New Orleans and received a master’s degree from the University of South Florida at St Petersburg while on a Poynter Fund Fellowship.

He lives in West Virginia with his wife Lori, son Toby, and two cats, BlackieBella and Abby.